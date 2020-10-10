Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Write: 2020-10-10 21:03:04Update: 2020-10-10 22:09:51

Kim Jong-un Says Push to Strengthen ‘War Deterrence’ Capabilities is for Self Defense

Photo : YONHAP News

In a speech made during a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party in Kim Il-Sung Square, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed that the regime's push to strengthen its “war deterrence” capabilities is for self-defense, and not targeted at others.

He emphasized, however, that if the North's safety is damaged, it will use the utmost force available to even the score. 

The North Korean leader did not mention the U.S. during his speech on Saturday. 

In his speech, Kim Jong-un also said he hopes that South Korea will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and for both Koreas to hold hands. 

Kim said that there have been no confirmed cases or deaths related to the coronavirus in North Korea, and thanked the people for staying in good health. 

Kim also spoke of several hardships that North Koreans encountered this year, including economic sanctions, COVID-19 quarantine measures and natural disasters. 

The North Korean leader appeared tearful as he conveyed his gratitude to the North Korean People's Army working on the front line, saying it was heartbreaking not to be able to be with them. 

The parade was held in the early hours of Saturday morning with footage broadcast through its state media Korean Central Television on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. 

The regime has customarily held military parades during the day in the past.
