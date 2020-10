Photo : KBS News

South Korean K-pop sensation BTS made history again by topping the Billboard's main singles chart with another song featuring the group.Billboard said on Monday that "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)," the latest remix of hit song "Savage Love" by U.S. singer Jason Derulo and New Zealand producer Jawsh 685, featuring BTS, took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.It said the song became the second Hot 100 No. 1 each for Derulo and BTS and the first for Jawsh 685.BTS' first No. 1 song on the Hot 100, "Dynamite," remains in the No. 2 spot for a second consecutive and fourth nonconsecutive week.The Billboard chart for the top 100 popular songs in the United States is based on online streams, sales and radio play.