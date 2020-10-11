Pompeo: US Diplomacy on N. Korea 'Successful'

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that his country's diplomacy on North Korea has proven absolutely successful, noting the North conducted no missile tests over the past two years.Pompeo made the remarks during a virtual press briefing when asked about a new intercontinental ballistic missile unveiled by North Korea in its recent military parade.The U.S. top diplomat said that the U.S. also saw the parade and that he is confident U.S. diplomacy has proven successful.Downplaying the North's newly unveiled weapons, Pompeo said when a nation builds out its missile program, the most important thing it does to make sure that they are actually functional is to test those missiles.He said that North Korea, however, conducted zero international, continental ballistic missile tests last year and this held true for the year before that, as well.