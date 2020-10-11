S. Korea Adds 73 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, marking the second day the daily count has fallen below 100.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Saturday 62 domestic infections and eleven imported cases were detected throughout Friday, bringing the accumulated caseload to 25-thousand-108.Most of the local cases come from the wider metro area including 32 in Gyeonggi Province, 17 in Seoul and one in Incheon. Southern port city Busan has added six more cases.Of the eleven imported cases, seven are South Koreans and four are foreign nationals, five of whom were detected upon arrival.An additional 78 patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, but over 14-hundred are still being treated.The number of critically ill patients stands at 84.Two more deaths have been reported, raising the coronavirus death toll to 443. The fatality rate is one-point-76 percent.