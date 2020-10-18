Nine S. Koreans Die after Receiving Flu Shots

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of deaths reported in South Korea following flu shots since the annual state-funded vaccination program began last month has risen to nine.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong revealed the latest figure in an emergency media briefing on the issue on Wednesday.Jeong said epidemiological surveys and autopsies are being carried out on eight of the nine deaths, but cautioned that a direct correlation between flu vaccines and the deaths was not confirmed.She said authorities also judged that there is no need so far to suspend influenza vaccine inoculations given that no significant extraordinary responses to a particular vaccine have been observed.The top infectious disease expert also said there is a possibility that two of the deaths were caused by allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and added that additional investigations will seek to establish a connection or lack thereof.