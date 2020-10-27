Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's Economy Rebounds to Grow 1.9% in Q3

Write: 2020-10-27 08:44:51Update: 2020-10-28 10:08:55

S. Korea's Economy Rebounds to Grow 1.9% in Q3

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's economy rebounded and grew nearly two percent in the third quarter after contracting for two straight quarters due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's real gross domestic product(GDP) expanded one-point-nine percent in the July to September period from the previous quarter. 

It marks the first on-quarter growth after it contracted one-point-three percent in the first quarter and three-point-two percent in the second.

In August, the central bank projected the economy will shrink one-point-three percent this year. To meet that target, the GDP growth should reach at least the mid-one percent level in the third and fourth quarter. 

Compared to a year ago, the economy contracted one-point-three percent in the third quarter, slowing from an on-year contraction of two-point-seven percent in the second quarter. 

Exports jumped 15-point-six percent on-quarter in the third quarter, while private consumption dropped point-one percent.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >