KDCA: Daily COVID-19 Cases Could Reach 300- 400 in a Month at Current Pace

Daily COVID-19 infections in South Korea have topped 200 for the third straight day and the government believes at this pace, new cases could reach 300 to 400 after about four weeks.In a Monday briefing, director Jeong Eun-kyeong of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) cited an analysis that indicates if the reproduction number for COVID-19 continues at the current rate, daily infections will surpass 350 in one month.The reproduction number refers to how many people one confirmed patient can infect. A figure below one typically means the spread is declining.Jeong noted the figure currently stands at one-point-12 and called for stronger social distancing and more testing.Authorities warn that if people-to-people contact is not reduced, patient numbers could spike exponentially, further burdening the healthcare system.