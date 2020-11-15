KDCA: Daily COVID-19 Cases Could Reach 300- 400 in a Month at Current Pace

Daily COVID-19 infections in South Korea have topped 200 for the third straight day and the government believes at this pace, new cases could reach 300 to 400 after about four weeks.
In a Monday briefing, director Jeong Eun-kyeong of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) cited an analysis that indicates if the reproduction number for COVID-19 continues at the current rate, daily infections will surpass 350 in one month.
The reproduction number refers to how many people one confirmed patient can infect. A figure below one typically means the spread is declining.
Jeong noted the figure currently stands at one-point-12 and called for stronger social distancing and more testing.
Authorities warn that if people-to-people contact is not reduced, patient numbers could spike exponentially, further burdening the healthcare system.