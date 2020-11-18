Experts Warn of New Wave of COVID-19 Epidemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Concerns are rising over a new wave of COVID-19 in South Korea, after the daily infection increase surpassed 300 for the first time in more than two months.Infectious disease experts say recent clusters show signs of a third wave, following the first in the southeastern city of Daegu and surrounding North Gyeongsang Province that began in February and the second in the capital region in August.Dr. Lee Jae-kab from Hallym University Medical Center said the third wave began as early as three weeks ago, warning it will be challenging to curb the spread as the government was not quick enough in enhancing social distancing.Dr. Choi Won-suk from Korea University Ansan Hospital cast concerns over an expected shortage of beds in the capital region to accommodate COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Wednesday, 313 additional people tested positive, of which 245 were local infections. Imported cases also jumped to a near four-month high of 68.