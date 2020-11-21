Politics Hadong County Raises Social Distancing to Level 2

The county of Hadong in South Gyeongsang Province has decided to raise its social distancing measures to Level Two, with 29 people testing positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday.



The raised social distancing level was imposed from 2 p.m. Saturday and will last one week.



Under the elevated rules, entertainment facilities including karaoke rooms will be shut down. Singing rooms and indoor gyms will be required to close after 9 p.m., while restaurants and cafes can only offer takeout and delivery services after that time.



An official from the provincial government urged residents to stay home, avoid gatherings and to follow strict personal hygiene practices.