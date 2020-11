Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 386 new COVID-19 cases throughout Friday, raising the accumulated caseload to 30-thousand-403.The Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that the daily increase is the highest in 86 days since 441 recorded in late August.It marks the fourth day new infections stand above 300 since November 8.Of the new cases, 361 were local transmissions with over 260 coming from the greater metro area with 154 in Seoul, 86 in Gyeonggi Province and 22 in Incheon.Imported cases were down from 43 the previous day to 25.Two more coronavirus deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 503. The fatality rate stands at one-point-65 percent.The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients has risen by two to 86.