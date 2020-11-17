Minister Urges Universities, Colleges to Consider Virtual Admissions Process

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae urged universities to consider conducting virtual admissions tests and assessments amid heightened social distancing, following the nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) on December 3.At a virtual conference with groups representing universities and colleges on Tuesday, Yoo asked the schools to ban access to testing venues by anyone not taking the test and prepare a separate location in case of emergency.The minister called on the schools to conduct thorough quarantine measures, such as the use of QR codes at libraries and cafeterias, stressing that various group activities within the institutes have generated COVID-19 clusters.She also asked schools located in the capital region and other areas under Level Two distancing to conduct as much of their curriculums online as possible.