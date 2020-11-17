70 Army Enlistees Test Positive for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

At least 70 enlisted soldiers have tested positive for COVID-19 at an Army boot camp in the border town of Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province.According to the Defense Ministry, the military tested about 860 enlistees and instructors at the camp and 69 of them tested positive on Wednesday with another early on Thursday.The first patient at the camp was reported on Wednesday morning after showing symptoms of fever and a cough. He had tested negative in an initial test taken upon his entrance into the camp.The outbreak of the virus prompted the camp to suspend troop movement and to launch virus testing of all enlistees, officers and civilian workers of the camp's contractors.The number of infections is feared to rise as the authorities are planning to conduct tests on an additional 290 new enlistees on Thursday.The military said Defense Minister Suh Wook convened an emergency virtual meeting involving top military commanders late Wednesday.The minister called for a stronger response to the outbreak and better management of troops while instructing the military to maintain a readiness posture.