S. Korea Heightens Distancing within Military to Level 2.5

South Korea has heightened distancing within the military to Level Two-point-Five, banning troops from taking vacations or off-base trips.The Defense Ministry said that the enhanced distancing will take effect for all bases nationwide from Thursday until December 7.Vacations and off-base trips that began prior to Thursday will be suspended and private group gatherings will be postponed or cancelled.Face-to-face religious activities will be halted and visits to facilities deemed high-risk for infection will be prohibited, except for weddings and funerals of family and relatives. Also, training will also be adjusted to minimize indoor exercises.The ministry plans to take strong disciplinary action against any quarantine violators.The measures come after at least 70 people, most of them newly enlisted soldiers, tested positive for COVID-19 at an Army boot camp in the central border town of Yeoncheon.