Photo : YONHAP News

With just one week left until this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT), high schools across the nation and schools that will be used as test venues shifted to online classes on Thursday.In Seoul, middle schools will also hold classes only online from Monday.Most of the nation’s cram schools that specialize in CSAT studies are conducting online classes only and more than half of private educational institutes in the nation plan to suspend offline classes.Test-takers infected with COVID-19 will be able to take the CSAT from hospital beds in 29 designated hospitals. The government is arranging separate test venues for examinees who are in self-quarantine.This year’s CSAT will be held from 8:40 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. next Thursday at one-thousand-352 test venues.