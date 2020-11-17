Senior Prosecutors Urge Justice Minister to Reconsider Decision on Top Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

A growing number of prosecutors are denouncing the justice minister’s move to suspend Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from duty and seek disciplinary action.All six chiefs of high prosecutors’ offices around the nation revealed their stance in a statement posted on the prosecution’s internal network on Thursday.The statement expressed concern that Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae’s recent measures against Yoon could seriously harm the prosecution’s political neutrality.The statement urged the justice minister to reconsider her decision so that the aim to revamp the prosecution is not distorted.The position came around the same time as a statement from some 20 mid-level prosecutors, which said Choo’s decision was unfair, and a day after some rank-and-file prosecutors called on Choo to rethink her decision.