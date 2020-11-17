Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Senior Prosecutors Urge Justice Minister to Reconsider Decision on Top Prosecutor

Write: 2020-11-26 14:44:35Update: 2020-11-26 15:34:11

Senior Prosecutors Urge Justice Minister to Reconsider Decision on Top Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

A growing number of prosecutors are denouncing the justice minister’s move to suspend Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from duty and seek disciplinary action. 

All six chiefs of high prosecutors’ offices around the nation revealed their stance in a statement posted on the prosecution’s internal network on Thursday. 

The statement expressed concern that Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae’s recent measures against Yoon could seriously harm the prosecution’s political neutrality. 

The statement urged the justice minister to reconsider her decision so that the aim to revamp the prosecution is not distorted. 

The position came around the same time as a statement from some 20 mid-level prosecutors, which said Choo’s decision was unfair, and a day after some rank-and-file prosecutors called on Choo to rethink her decision.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >