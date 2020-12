Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) broke the two-thousand-700 threshold for the first time ever as foreign investors continued to snap up blue chip stocks Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix on Friday.Hitting a record high for the fourth day in a row, the main bourse rose 35-point-23 points, or one-point-31 percent to close the week at two-thousand-731-point-45.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining six-point-15 points, or zero-point-68 percent, to close at 913-point-76.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened 14-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-82-point-one won, its highest in two and a half years.