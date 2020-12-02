Menu Content

Hundreds of Rare Relics, Go Stones Discovered in Silla-Era Tomb

Write: 2020-12-07 18:47:46Update: 2020-12-07 20:36:23

Photo : YONHAP News

Hundreds of precious jewelry ornaments have been unearthed at an ancient tomb presumed to belong to a female royal family member in the Silla Dynasty. 

The Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage(GNRICH) on Monday announced the finding, providing details of the latest relics discovered in what is the 44th tomb to be unearthed in the ancient city. Since 2014, researchers at the institute have been excavating the tomb located in Gyeongju, the capital city of the dynasty. 

Among the notable discoveries were a gilt-bronze crown, a pair of gold pendants, a dozen gold or silver bracelets, rings and a silver chest ornament, as well as 50 pieces of mica, a supposedly Taoist prescription for youth and longevity. 

Also found were hundreds of Go stones, the first such discovery from a Silla-era tomb believed to have been built for a woman. 

Sim Hyeon-cheol, a researcher at the institute, said the discovery raises the possibility that Go could have also been enjoyed by women at the time, debunking the prevailing theory that it had been a male-dominated game during the Silla era .
