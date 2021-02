Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases have bounced back to over 400 with signs yet to emerge that the spread of the virus is being fully curbed.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said 406 cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to 12 a.m. Friday, raising the country's accumulated total to 88-thousand-922.Of the 382 domestic infections, 278 were from the greater Seoul metro area, including 129 in the capital city, 135 in Gyeonggi Province and 14 in Incheon.Daily cases have been going back and forth between the 300s and 400s since last weekend.Meanwhile, the number of virus-related deaths rose by four to one-thousand-585 as the fatality rate dropped to one-point-78 percent.