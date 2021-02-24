Daily COVID-19 Cases in 400s for 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 415 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, marking the second day the daily tally has been in the 400s.Quarantine authorities said Saturday 405 local transmissions and ten imported cases were detected throughout Friday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 89-thousand-321.By region, the greater metro area continues to account for the majority of cases, with 166 in Gyeonggi Province, 130 in Seoul and 27 in Incheon.Ten more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-595. The fatality rate stands at one-point-79 percent.South Korea began mass vaccinations on Friday, starting with high-risk priority groups. The government also decided to extend current distancing levels and the ban on personal gatherings of five or more people by two more weeks to March 14.