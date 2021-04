Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has approved the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical arm Janssen.The Food and Drug Safety Ministry on Wednesday held a final expert meeting and granted the authorization, making Janssen’s the third vaccine to receive approval after those by AstraZeneca and Pfizer.However, the drug firm still needs to submit a final report on clinical test results to the Seoul government.Janssen Korea applied for a permit in late February. The vaccine is known to have 66 percent efficacy in adults 18 and older. The ministry said the vaccine is safe but will continue to monitor for adverse reactions.South Korea signed a deal with Janssen to purchase six million doses, with the vaccines set to arrive in the third quarter.