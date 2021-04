Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Indonesia view the joint project to develop Seoul’s first fighter jet, the KF-X, as a symbol of solid bilateral trust between the two countries.The remark came following a meeting Thursday between South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto.South Korea's Defense Ministry said the two chiefs agreed to work together to expedite mutual collaboration on joint defense projects.Indonesia had promised to shoulder 20 percent of the eight-point-eight trillion won needed for the KF-X development project. However, it stopped making payments after investing 227-point-two billion won.It currently owes about 600 billion won, spurring speculations that the country could be seeking to drop the KF-X project.