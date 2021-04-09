Moon Hails Development of S. Korea's First Fighter Jet

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has praised the completion of a prototype for South Korea's first next-generation fighter jet.Speaking at an unveiling ceremony at the Korea Aerospace Industries in South Gyeongsang Province on Friday, Moon said the country has opened a new era of self-defense amid the historic milestone in the advancement of the aviation sector.He said the combat jet will go into full-fledged production after ground and flight tests are completed, with a plan to deploy 40 units by 2028 and a total of 120 by 2032.Moon then named the supersonic KF-21 fighter "Boramae," which means a young hawk, or the symbol of the South Korean Air Force.The KF-21 Boramae can travel one-point-eight times faster than the speed of sound and neutralize penetrating forces on the ground and sea.Moon noted there are several merits to owning a domestically developed combat plane, adding the success not only contributes to national defense but also brings huge economic benefits.He said that once mass production begins, 100-thousand jobs will be created with an added value of nearly six trillion won and even more if exports are realized.The president went on to name 20 individuals who played a key role in the fighter jet's development and also thanked Indonesia for its partnership in the project.