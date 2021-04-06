Moon to Convene Meetings on COVID-19, Economy Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will preside over a string of emergency meetings next week related to COVID-19 and the economy.Top office spokesman Kang Min-seok said Saturday that President Moon will chair a meeting on Monday to inspect COVID-19 response, quarantine strategies and vaccine supply.Head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Jeong Eun-kyeong will attend as well as the ministers of the interior, health and drug safety.Then on Thursday, Moon will convene an extended meeting of economy-related minister to discuss current economic conditions and response measures.A day after the ruling party's crushing defeat in Wednesday's by-elections, Moon outlined a direction in state governance that included overcoming the pandemic, economic recovery, stabilizing livelihoods and eradicating real estate corruption.The presidential office said the meetings next week are the first step in taking action to realize that pledge.The office added that the president will carry out his duties with a humbler attitude and a heavier sense of responsibility.