Gov't Vows Thorough Safety Management of Japanese Food Imports

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Tuesday it will take all necessary measures in safety management of food imports from Japan.The ministry gave its assurance after the Japanese government announced its decision earlier in the day to release contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.The ministry noted its related efforts implemented so far, including an import ban on all marine products from eight strongly affected Japanese prefectures following the 2011 disaster and a partial import ban involving 27 agricultural products from 14 Japanese prefectures.The ministry has also been running tests on all Japanese food imports to detect radioactive cesium and iodine they may contain.Since January, it has extended radioactive testing time from one-thousand-800 seconds to 10-thousand seconds to enhance the precision of tests.