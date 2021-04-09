Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't Vows Thorough Safety Management of Japanese Food Imports

Write: 2021-04-13 18:42:37Update: 2021-04-13 18:57:53

Gov't Vows Thorough Safety Management of Japanese Food Imports

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Tuesday it will take all necessary measures in safety management of food imports from Japan. 

The ministry gave its assurance after the Japanese government announced its decision earlier in the day to release contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The ministry noted its related efforts implemented so far, including an import ban on all marine products from eight strongly affected Japanese prefectures following the 2011 disaster and a partial import ban involving 27 agricultural products from 14 Japanese prefectures. 

The ministry has also been running tests on all Japanese food imports to detect radioactive cesium and iodine they may contain. 

Since January, it has extended radioactive testing time from one-thousand-800 seconds to 10-thousand seconds to enhance the precision of tests.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >