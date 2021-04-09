Menu Content

Gov't Considers International Tribunal to Block Fukushima Water Release

Write: 2021-04-14 19:27:35Update: 2021-04-14 19:28:20

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to review a plan to take Japan to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea(ITLOS) over its decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. 

In a text message sent to reporters on Wednesday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry explained countermeasures it is considering, including resorting to international judicial procedures. 

The ministry’s briefing came after President Moon Jae-in had ordered a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day to consider resolving the issue at ITLOS. 

It reportedly marks a turnaround from the previous government stance that such a measure is judged to be unrealistic given the burden of proof required, that would link the release to health effects on South Koreans. 

The disposal of the water is expected to begin in two years' time given necessary administrative procedures. 

The government is also reviewing a response through ITLOS provisional measures that can prevent the release with considerable concerns over possible damage, but it is also unlikely to be realized soon due to sufficient grounds needed for such concerns. 

The ministry, meanwhile, plans to focus its main effort on securing international support for its objection to the release through bilateral diplomatic talks.
