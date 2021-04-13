NHK: IAEA Looking to Send Int'l Team to Japan to Assist with Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) is reportedly looking to send a team to Japan, after Tokyo announced plans to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.Speaking to Japanese broadcaster NHK on Wednesday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said experts from a number of countries could be invited to address all concerns and to conduct technical analyses.Stopping short of confirming whether experts from neighboring countries like South Korea will take part, Grossi said he hopes to swiftly form the team through consultations with Japan and dispatch the investigators by this summer.The IAEA chief said Japan's Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama officially requested support from the IAEA in the water disposal process.Stressing that Tokyo and the IAEA hold joint responsibility, Grossi said they must earnestly respond to concerns raised by Japan's municipal governments and neighboring countries, such as South Korea.Soon after Tokyo's announcement earlier this week, Grossi welcomed the decision, saying the process is technically feasible and in accordance with international practice.