South Korea reported 673 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, staying in the 600s for the second straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 112-thousand-789.The daily figure slightly dropped from the previous day, but remained in the 600s with no signs of a slowdown in infections.Of the new cases detected throughout Thursday, 652 were local transmissions and 21 were imported.About two-thirds of the domestic cases come from the greater metro area, with 215 in Seoul, 216 in Gyeonggi Province and eleven in Incheon. All other regions in the nation added a total of 210 cases.The death toll rose to one-thousand-790 after two more people died, with the fatality rate standing at one-point-59 percent. The number of critically ill patients rose by 12 to 111.