Seoul City Adopts One-Strike System against Sex Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City Mayor Oh Se-hoon has adopted a one-strike system that will forcibly expel perpetrators of sexual violence in the city government if their crimes are confirmed.At an online press briefing on Tuesday, Oh said past cases of sexual harassment in the city government failed to eradicate such abuses as perpetrators were either transferred or replaced.The mayor also pledged zero tolerance against secondary damage inflicted on the victims.In keeping with Oh's campaign pledges, the city government will establish an independent body consisting of outside experts to review sexual abuse cases as recommended by the National Human Rights Commission of Korea.Oh, who apologized to the victim of alleged sexual harassment by late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, said the former secretary will soon return to work, and assigned to a department of her choice.A new investigation into the alleged abetting and cover-up by city officials under the previous Park administration will be launched at the victim's request.