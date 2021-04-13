Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Full COVID-19 Vaccination for 70% of Population Possible by November

Write: 2021-04-20 16:04:45Update: 2021-04-20 16:33:58

Full COVID-19 Vaccination for 70% of Population Possible by November

Photo : YONHAP News

The government stressed that it will be able to inoculate roughly 70 percent of the nation’s population by November with COVID-19 vaccines.

Hong Jeong-ik, an official on the vaccination task force, told reporters on Tuesday that the government will be able to complete administering the second dose of vaccines for 36 million people by November as initially planned. 

He said he believes administering the first dose for that amount will be completed by September. 

Health Ministry official Son Young-rae said in a separate briefing that the government is aiming to inoculate 12 million people by the end of June, while aiming to have three million people vaccinated by the end of April. 

He said the government will exert all-out efforts to secure vaccines and carry out vaccination efforts smoothly. 

The officials’ remarks come amid rising concerns that the government’s goal to achieve herd immunity by November could hit a snag due to the unstable supply of vaccines.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >