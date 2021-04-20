EMA Finds J&J Vaccine-Blood Clot Link, Benefits Outweigh Risks

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Medicines Agency(EMA) said on Tuesday that it found a possible link between the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clots but maintained its view that the benefits outweigh risks.In a statement, the EMA said its safety committee concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information for the vaccine following its analysis on “all available” evidence including eight reported cases in the U.S.Earlier, the U.S. suspended the vaccine after one person died from blood clots after receiving the shot, while another was hospitalized. More than seven million have gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the U.S.The EMA stressed the blood clots are, however, rare, reiterating its position that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing the virus are higher than the risks of adverse effects.The EMA earlier made similar conclusions about a possible connection between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clotting.