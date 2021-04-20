Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

EMA Finds J&J Vaccine-Blood Clot Link, Benefits Outweigh Risks

Write: 2021-04-21 08:27:39Update: 2021-04-21 10:41:50

EMA Finds J&J Vaccine-Blood Clot Link, Benefits Outweigh Risks

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Medicines Agency(EMA) said on Tuesday that it found a possible link between the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clots but maintained its view that the benefits outweigh risks. 

In a statement, the EMA said its safety committee concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information for the vaccine following its analysis on “all available” evidence including eight reported cases in the U.S. 

Earlier, the U.S. suspended the vaccine after one person died from blood clots after receiving the shot, while another was hospitalized. More than seven million have gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the U.S.

The EMA stressed the blood clots are, however, rare, reiterating its position that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing the virus are higher than the risks of adverse effects. 

The EMA earlier made similar conclusions about a possible connection between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clotting.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >