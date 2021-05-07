Fmr. Prosecutor Sentenced to 3 Yrs. for Soliciting Lime Fund Redemption

Photo : YONHAP News

A former senior prosecutor has been sentenced to prison for soliciting to resume sales of a fraudulent fund operated by the now-defunct Lime Asset Management.The Seoul Southern District Court on Friday sentenced Yun Gap-geun to three years in jail and ordered a forfeiture of 220 million won.The former chief of the Daegu High Prosecutors' Office was convicted for receiving 220 million won in kickbacks in 2019 from Kim Bong-hyun, the former head of Star Mobility, the main financial source for Lime.Kim is believed to have sought Yun's assistance in resolving the suspension of Lime fund's redemption at Woori Bank.The court said many individual investors suffered losses due to Yun's criminal acts and as a high-level prosecutor, he was well aware of the illegalities. Yun is expected to appeal the ruling.