S. Korea, US Discuss Joint Response to China’s Uncontrolled Re-Entry of Rocket Booster

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Air Force said in a press release Friday that debris from a Chinese rocket is not expected to land on or near the Korean Peninsula, though it is difficult to determine exactly where it will fall.The Air Force earlier held a video conference with the U.S.-led Combined Space Operations Center to discuss a joint response and said though the peninsula is not within the predicted trajectory, it can’t completely rule out the possibility due to various factors.The military is cooperating and sharing surveillance data with the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute as well as the U.S. to maintain staunch readiness.Last week, China launched the Long March 5B Rocket carrying a module of its first permanent space station into orbit. Its core booster module is expected to plunge back to Earth in an uncontrolled re-entry sometime Saturday or Sunday.Weighing over 22 tons, the core booster stage of the rocket is not projected to hit any populated areas. But according to the U.S. command, its exact point of descent cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its re-entry.