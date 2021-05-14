National Assembly Begins Deliberating Confirmation of Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers have begun deliberating on the confirmation of the prime minister nominee.Floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties held a brief meeting at 1 p.m. and agreed to meet again at 4 p.m.People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kim Ki-hyun slammed the president and ruling camp for the void in the post, calling out former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun for his irresponsibility in stepping down to run for president next year.Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Yoon Ho-joong responded by saying the opposition camp is the reason for the gridlock in the legislature amid the time-sensitive pandemic and is spurring anxiety among the public.The deliberations come just after Oceans and Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young stepped down amid allegations that he and his wife brought in thousands of porcelain products without paying proper customs taxes.