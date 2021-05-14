Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

National Assembly Begins Deliberating Confirmation of Prime Minister

Write: 2021-05-13 15:37:33Update: 2021-05-13 15:50:57

National Assembly Begins Deliberating Confirmation of Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers have begun deliberating on the confirmation of the prime minister nominee.

Floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties held a brief meeting at 1 p.m. and agreed to meet again at 4 p.m.

People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kim Ki-hyun slammed the president and ruling camp for the void in the post, calling out former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun for his irresponsibility in stepping down to run for president next year. 

Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Yoon Ho-joong responded by saying the opposition camp is the reason for the gridlock in the legislature amid the time-sensitive pandemic and is spurring anxiety among the public.

The deliberations come just after Oceans and Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young stepped down amid allegations that he and his wife brought in thousands of porcelain products without paying proper customs taxes.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >