Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has officially appointed Science Minister nominee Lim Hye-sook and Land Minister nominee Noh Hyeong-ouk.The top office said President Moon appointed the ministers at 9 a.m. Friday after the parliamentary adoption of their confirmation hearing reports.The newly appointed ministers begin their terms on Friday.The presidential move comes a day after parliamentary committees on science and land adopted reports on their confirmation hearings despite disapproval and protest from the main opposition People Power Party.