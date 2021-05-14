PPP Protests Moon's Appointments of New PM, 2 Cabinet Ministers

Photo : YONHAP News

Members of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) gathered in front of the top office on Friday, protesting President Moon Jae-in's appointments of the new prime minister and two Cabinet ministers.Acting party leader Kim Gi-hyeon urged the president to apologize for pushing ahead with the appointments of nominees who faced allegations of ethical lapses. He also repeated his request for a face-to-face meeting.Kim handed over a letter of protest to presidential chief of staff You Young-min, expressing deep regret that Moon had failed to answer his earlier request for talks prior to the appointments.Kim said the administration refuses to change its arrogant and self-righteous ways, despite the public's rebuke, calling the appointments a breakdown of political cooperation by the supermajority-holding ruling party.Considering a partial boycott of May's extraordinary session, the PPP still plans to address public safety and livelihood issues, check up on COVID-19 vaccinations and seek ways to stabilize the housing market.