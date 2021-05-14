Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Protests Moon's Appointments of New PM, 2 Cabinet Ministers

Write: 2021-05-14 11:59:11Update: 2021-05-14 15:26:08

PPP Protests Moon's Appointments of New PM, 2 Cabinet Ministers

Photo : YONHAP News

Members of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) gathered in front of the top office on Friday, protesting President Moon Jae-in's appointments of the new prime minister and two Cabinet ministers.

Acting party leader Kim Gi-hyeon urged the president to apologize for pushing ahead with the appointments of nominees who faced allegations of ethical lapses. He also repeated his request for a face-to-face meeting.

Kim handed over a letter of protest to presidential chief of staff You Young-min, expressing deep regret that Moon had failed to answer his earlier request for talks prior to the appointments.

Kim said the administration refuses to change its arrogant and self-righteous ways, despite the public's rebuke, calling the appointments a breakdown of political cooperation by the supermajority-holding ruling party.

Considering a partial boycott of May's extraordinary session, the PPP still plans to address public safety and livelihood issues, check up on COVID-19 vaccinations and seek ways to stabilize the housing market.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >