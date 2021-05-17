National Ceremony Held to Commemorate 1980 Gwangju Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

A national ceremony was held on Tuesday to commemorate the victims who lost their lives fighting for democracy and human rights in the 1980 Gwangju Uprising.The event marking the 41st anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement was held at the May 18 National Cemetery in the southwestern city.Ninety-nine people attended in accordance with quarantine rules, including Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, political leaders, survivors and victims’ families.The event delivered the message that through sincere apology and forgiveness, the Gwangju spirit should spread through the nation and the world to help achieve unity.In 1980, Gwangju citizens stood up against the military junta led by Chun Doo-hwan. Martial law troops and paratroopers were deployed to seal off the city and carry out a brutal crackdown on protesters.