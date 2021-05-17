PM Kim Urges Public to Uphold Gwangju Spirit for National Unity

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum called on the nation to uphold the spirit of the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising for national unity.
At an event marking the 41st anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement on Tuesday, Kim said the spirit of mutual trust and dependence at a time of crisis is much needed in the COVID-19 era.
Referring to how the nation came together when the epidemic first hit the southeastern city of Daegu in February of last year, Kim called for a halt to any attempt at division, saying there is no room for it.
The prime minister also vowed to continue efforts to find the truth behind the then-military junta's brutal crackdown on Gwangju pro-democracy protesters.
Mentioning the ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations against a military coup d'etat in Myanmar, Kim wished for victory for those around the world fighting corruption, injustice and threats to democracy.