PM Kim Urges Public to Uphold Gwangju Spirit for National Unity

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum called on the nation to uphold the spirit of the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising for national unity.At an event marking the 41st anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement on Tuesday, Kim said the spirit of mutual trust and dependence at a time of crisis is much needed in the COVID-19 era.Referring to how the nation came together when the epidemic first hit the southeastern city of Daegu in February of last year, Kim called for a halt to any attempt at division, saying there is no room for it.The prime minister also vowed to continue efforts to find the truth behind the then-military junta's brutal crackdown on Gwangju pro-democracy protesters.Mentioning the ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations against a military coup d'etat in Myanmar, Kim wished for victory for those around the world fighting corruption, injustice and threats to democracy.