[Exclusive] Myanmar Amb. Calls for Stronger Int'l Action to Stop Bloody Crackdown

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

Anchor: Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations, has been very vocal about the military junta's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters since the February coup. Marking the anniversary of the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising, he spoke to KBS World to share his thoughts on what actions the international community should take and compare the situation in South Korea four decades ago and present-day Myanmar.Choi You Sun reports.Report: In an exclusive interview with KBS World English Service on Tuesday, Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations, drew attention to the escalating violence in his country following the February 1 military coup.With up to 800 people killed during the military's crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, the ambassador urged the international community to ramp up pressure on the military, in addition to recent sanctions imposed by the U.S., Britain and Canada.[Sound bite: Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar's Ambassador to the UN (English)](07:00)"We still need stronger, decisive and timely action from the international community. We always stress that sanctions alone, these statements alone, it is not enough to stop the brutality, to stop the inhumane acts committed by the military."Stressing that time is of the essence, the diplomat called for a strong resolution by the United Nations Security Council(UNSC).[Sound bite: Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar's Ambassador to the UN (English) (09:10)]"That resolution should include elements, for example, to protect the people of Myanmar from crimes against humanity and declare no-flying zone in the living areas to avoid further bloodshed caused by the military airstrikes. Enforce targeted, coordinated sanctions against the military and its businesses, enforce global embargo against the military because they are using the weapons to kill the people of Myanmar."The military junta dismissed the diplomat when he spoke out against the coup and charged him with high treason. However the UN continues to recognize him.The ambassador compared the unrest in his country to the 1980 May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement against the then-military junta led by Chun Doo-hwan in South Korea, which marked its 41st anniversary on Tuesday.[Sound bite: Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar's Ambassador to the UN (English)] (01:40)"It is very important as you mentioned, the 41st anniversary of Gwangju is very important for the history of South Korea so as you mentioned, the experience we are having is the experience you had 41 years ago."Stating that the current situation is quite different due to technological advances and the rise of social media, the diplomat said his people will continue to inform the world of what is going on, with the hope that they manage to take back power from military forces.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.