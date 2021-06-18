N. Korean Leader Says Country Should Prepare for Dialogue, Confrontation with US

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly said his country should be ready for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States, particularly confrontation.It's the first public message that Kim has issued toward the U.S. and South Korea since the launch of the Joe Biden administration.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, the ruling Workers' Party held a plenary meeting on Thursday and analyzed the international situation and discussed the direction of the party's responses.On the third day of the meeting, Kim reportedly said that North Korea should be prepared for both dialogue and confrontation in order to protect its dignity and interests for independent development and to guarantee a peaceful environment and national security.He stressed that the nation should be more "fully prepared" for confrontation.The KCNA said that Kim made a detailed analysis of the policy tendency of the Biden administration towards Pyongyang and urged the maintenance of "appropriate strategic and tactical counteraction" with the United States.Kim also called for efforts to take "stable control" of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.