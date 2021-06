Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next month, partially or fully vaccinated people will not be required to wear masks in most outdoor settings.The government decided the move as it is set to implement the new four-tier social distancing system from July 1.Those who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose or both shots may forgo masks outdoors, including at parks and hiking trails, but are still required to wear them at outdoor gatherings or events involving many people.The government will consider lifting bans on sitting together in a row and standing-only concerts if the events involve fully vaccinated people.It is also considering allowing eating and cheering in isolated zones for fully vaccinated people at movie theaters and sports stadiums.In addition, the government will actively seek "travel bubble" agreements with countries with low COVID-19 cases.