Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential official has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first case among direct staff members of the top office.Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee in a written briefing on Wednesday said the official tested positive earlier in the day while working from home after his or her spouse displayed symptoms of a fever.The presidential office has sanitized and restricted access to the infected official’s work site, while all others who worked in the same space are also being tested.The official is known to have not crossed paths with President Moon Jae-in in recent days, the spokesperson said.South Korea is currently experiencing a huge resurgence with a record high in daily cases of the novel coronavirus.