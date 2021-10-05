Travelers with Quarantine Exemption after Vaccinated Overseas to Receive Incentives

Photo : YONHAP News

Travelers who enter the country with a quarantine exemption document after being fully vaccinated overseas will be able to benefit from vaccine incentives starting Thursday.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Tuesday, it will begin to issue vaccination certificates to travelers, both Korean nationals and foreigners, to be exempt from gathering bans and other quarantine rules.U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) service members, members of foreign diplomatic missions and their families who have completed vaccination in South Korea or overseas will also be eligible for the certificate.The certificate can be issued either on paper through public health centers or electronically through the government vaccination certification mobile app "COOV."Senior Health Ministry official Son Young-rae said eligible vaccines are those developed by Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sinovac, as approved by the World Health Organization(WHO).