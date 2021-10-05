Gov't Decides to Disclose COVID-19 Reservation Rate for Teens

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to disclose COVID-19 vaccine reservation rates for adolescents as appointments have now opened for minors.The state vaccine task force said Tuesday that the decision to announce related figures for those aged 12 to 17 every day was reached through discussions with the Education Ministry, adding that disclosures will start Wednesday.An explanation for the decision was not given, but the move was reportedly out of concerns that no disclosure could hamper parents or their children in making a decision on vaccination or cause unnecessary misunderstandings or misinformation.So far, the government has released daily vaccine reservation rates for every age group eligible, but some resisted similar measures for teens amid debate over whether vaccine benefits outweigh risks for young people.Vaccinations will not be compulsory for teens and the government is leaving it to the discretion of their parents or guardians.Reservations for those aged 16 to 17 opened on Tuesday from 8 p.m. with more than 90 percent of all adults in the nation having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.