Photo : YONHAP News

Multiple cases of the African swine fever (ASF) have been reported at a pig farm in Inje, Gangwon Province, leading to an order to cull more than 500 pigs.According to authorities, one pig tested positive on Tuesday after which testing was expanded to find two more positive cases. They were then confirmed by the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency on Wednesday.As a result, some 550 pigs will be culled at the farm, surrounding areas will be sterilized, and movement restrictions will come into force.There are no other pig farms within a ten kilometer radius.The fatal swine disease broke out in Inje in August as well, when 17-hundred pigs had to be culled.ASF does not affect humans.