38 North: Construction Continues at Uranium Enrichment Plant in Yongbyon

Photo : KBS News

A U.S. website specializing in North Korea analysis reported that the country appears to be continuing construction at a uranium enrichment plant(UEP) in its Yongbyon nuclear complex.38 North on Wednesday presented the analysis by four experts including former Deputy Director-General for Safeguards at the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Ollie Heinonen.The website said that commercial satellite imagery of the Yongbyon complex taken from last Friday shows previously reported construction in an area north of the plant’s Cascade Hall 2 has recently been covered.It said the covering concealed details of the building's layout and construction, adding the purpose of the building is unknown and may be harder to determine via satellite imagery.38 North speculated that assuming the North is producing low-enriched uranium at two enrichment halls, the extension at the building could be used to enrich low-enriched uranium to weapons grade.