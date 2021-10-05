Menu Content

Domestic

S. Korea Signs Travel Bubble Agreement with Singapore

Written: 2021-10-08 16:00:00Updated: 2021-10-08 16:54:00

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has signed a quarantine-free travel bubble program with Singapore, following one with Saipan, that will take effect starting November 15. 

According to an announcement by the transportation ministry on Friday, South Koreans and Singaporeans who are fully vaccinated for a certain period of time can travel to the other country quarantine-free, both individually or in group tours. 

Koreans entering Singapore must present a vaccine certificate and negative test results issued within 48 hours of boarding. They will then get tested a second time and wait at a designated hotel. If they receive a negative result, they are then free to travel.

Without the travel bubble scheme, previously South Korean travelers had to self-isolate for seven days and undergo three tests before they could roam freely.

The ministry said the latest agreement is to satisfy Korean nationals’ overseas travel demand and also to help the local tourism sector.
