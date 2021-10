Photo : YONHAP News

Boy band T1419 is the first Korean musical group to be invited to Latin America's Monitor Music Awards 2021.Its agency MLD Entertainment said Thursday the band will attend the ceremony on Sunday and perform "Flex,” the lead track from its album "Before Sunrise Part. 3"The Monitor Music Awards is hosted by music ranking chart Monitor Latino that centers around Latin American pop music.The ceremony will be aired in 20 countries in the region and this year, the event takes place simultaneously at four locations: Miami in the U.S, Mexico's Guadalajara, Puerto Rico and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.The boy band consists of five Korean and four Japanese members. They debuted in January this year with the single album "Before Sunrise Part. 1" whose title track is "ASURABALBALTA."