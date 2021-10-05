Gov't Mulls Resuming Discount Coupons in Line with Transition to 'With COVID-19'

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will consider resuming the distribution of various discount coupons to stimulate consumption in accordance with the nation’s planned transition to the so-called "with COVID-19" system.First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon revealed the government stance on Friday when he chaired a policy review meeting in Seoul. He said the government will closely consult with quarantine authorities on ways to resume the coupon policy so that the “with COVID-19” system will lead to a recovery in people’s livelihood and businesses hit hard by the pandemic.The government had earlier announced that it would provide discount coupons for restaurants, movie theaters, performances and sports events once half of the nation’s population received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, it also offered to provide coupons for accommodation, tourism, trains and buses if the first-shot vaccination rate reached 70 percent.Lee said 70 percent of the nation’s population is expected to be fully vaccinated by the middle of this month, adding that a committee on supporting the public’s return to normal life has launched operations and is devising a roadmap for the “with COVID-19” transition.