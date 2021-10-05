Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

DIA: N. Korea May Resume Underground Nuclear Tests

Written: 2021-10-18 09:23:05Updated: 2021-10-18 10:42:56

DIA: N. Korea May Resume Underground Nuclear Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. defense intelligence organization has projected that North Korea may resume underground nuclear tests if it does not agree to complete denuclearization. 

The Defense Intelligence Agency(DIA) under the U.S. Department of Defense issued the projection in its report on North Korea's military power.

In the report released on Friday, the DIA said that the North Korean leadership views nuclear weapons as "critical" to regime survival and the nation maintains its weapons of mass destruction capabilities and is unlikely to abandon its stockpile.

The DIA said that the North's ultimate goal is to integrate a nuclear weapon with a ballistic missile and to ensure that the nuclear-armed missiles will function reliably as a system. 

It projected that if the North rebuilt or created a nuclear test site, it could further underground nuclear tests to validate weapons capabilities. 

The DIA also said that the North will work to improve its new solid-propellant ballistic missiles and may conduct a long-range missile test next year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >