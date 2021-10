Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear negotiators for South Korea and the U.S. will sit down for another round of talks in Seoul later this week.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam told reporters on Tuesday that Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk will meet his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim on Saturday to discuss key issues concerning the peninsula.Kim is said to be planning to visit South Korea from Friday to Sunday.The upcoming meeting is slated to take place just five days after the two met in Washington.Noh and Kim are expected to share views on ways to resume dialogue with North Korea as well as discuss the intent behind Pyongyang’s launch on Tuesday of what was likely a submarine-launched ballistic missile.